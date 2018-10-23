Kaduna crisis: Rumour causing more deaths than guns — Catholic Bishop

By Ben Agande, with agency report

THE Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Ndogoso, yesterday, appealed to people of the state to shun rumour-mongering and acts fuelling crisis in the state.

Ndogoso said in a statement in Kaduna while reacting to recent violence in the state, that residents must learn to accommodate each other and settle differences amicably.

He said: “As members of one nation, we must seek ways of understanding, of building bridges to one another based on a solid foundation of truth. I am not oblivious of the pain that has been caused by the loss of loved ones, both Christians and Muslims. At the same time, I ask that all reflect on the reality that violence only begets more violence. This suffering has gone on for too long and we beg that it be stopped for the common good.”

He thanked the state government and security agents for their quick intervention in bringing the situation under control.

Streets deserted as security operatives enforce 24-hour curfew

Meanwhile, a strict enforcement of the 24 hours curfew imposed by the Kaduna State government, yesterday, forced major streets in the city to be deserted as residents remained indoors.

The curfew, imposed Sunday after series of incidences in the city that threatened lives and property, has, however, failed to lessen tension as there were reports in some areas that men in military camouflage uniforms killed some civilians in the Narayi area of the state.

A journalist with Abuja-based Leadership newspapers, Isaiah Benjamin, who lives in the Narayi area of the city warned journalists through the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, WhatsApp platform to be wary of their movement because of the alleged killings.

“Important notice: I wish to appeal to colleagues to be cautious of their movement today (Monday). In spite of the curfew, silent killings are still being reported. Three persons were killed in Narayi during the night. Please, let’s apply wisdom in the coverage of the situation to avoid being victims. May God help us,” Benjamin wrote

Apart from the alleged night killings, reports from Sabon-Tasha, in the southern part of the state, to Kawo in the northern part, indicated that the streets were devoid of the usual vehicular or human traffic.

23 killed, 17 injured — SEMA

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has disclosed that 23 persons were killed and 17 injured in various parts of Kaduna metropolis during the violence that took place on Sunday.

Executive Secretary, SEMA, Ben Kure, disclosed this, yesterday, during an assessment tour of affected areas.

According to him, no society can progress without peace, which is an essential ingredient of development and harmonious coexistence.

The executive secretary commiserated with the injured, while extending condolences to the families of the bereaved.

He said the state government was committed to providing security for all and ensuring conducive environment for all to live peacefully.

Kure thanked the State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, for his unflinching support to the agency.

After touring Kaduna metropolis, the SEMA boss also visited Kasuwan Magani, where 55 persons were reportedly killed on Thursday, to present relief materials to the affected families.