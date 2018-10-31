Just in: Police arraign Adeleke over alleged exam malpractice

…Granted bail on self-recognition

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Nigerian police Force has, Wednesday, arraigned the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in the recently concluded Osun election, Ademola Adeleke, over alleged exam malpractice.

Adeleke, a Nigerian Senator, was arraigned alongside four others at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adeleke and the other four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them when the matter was brought up before Justice I.E Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adeleke was arraigned alongside, Sikiru Adeleke who his cousin; the principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Alhaji Aregbesola Muftau; the registrar of the school, Gbadamosi Ojo; and a teacher in the school, Dare Samuel Olutope.

The Police accused Adeleke and the other four defendants of committing the offence of examination malpractices by fraudulently, through impersonation, registering Adeleke and another Sikiru Adeleke, as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, in Ojo-Aro in Osun State, for the National Examination Council’s June/July 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination in February 2017.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Simon Lough, did not object their bail application as they were granted bail after they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the court ordered Adeleke to deposit his international passport with the registrar.

Adeleke was represented by Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN).

In his ruling, the Judge said Adeleke was granted bail on self recognition since he is a serving senator. He said they are presumed innocent unless proven otherwise.

He however obtained on oath the assurance of the /senator that he would make himself available any time the court needed him.