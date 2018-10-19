Hoeness: I should’ve said Ozil was crap

Having previously branded the 29-year-old the weak point of the Gunners and Germany, the Bayern director has backtracked on his remarks

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has admitted that he was wrong to call Mesut Ozil “sh*t”, saying he should have instead labelled the playmaker “crap”.

Speaking in August, Hoeness had said that Ozil was using accusations of racism as a distraction from his poor form with Germany, having previously gone on a spectacular rant about the player.

Indeed, the Arsenal playmaker was the subject to widespread criticism as Joachim Low’s side crashed out of World Cup 2018 at the group stage, having lost matches against Mexico and South Korea.