Ganduje leads APC guber candidates in Nigeria with 2.7m votes

By Abdulmumin Murtala,

Kano – Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has distinguished himself amongst his counterparts across the country in the just concluded gubernatorial primary election conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), with a total votes of 2,740,847, elevating him to be the gubernatorial candidate for 2019 election with the highest votes in the country.

This was made public by Abba Anwar, the chief press secretary to the state governor in statement made available to news men.

The result was officially announced by the Chief Returning Officer for the election, Mr Pius Odudu at the state party secretariat, after collating all the results forwarded by the 44 local governments where the system of direct primaries was employed for the sole candidate.

Expressing his satisfaction with the election result, governor Ganduje commended the peaceful conduct of the election and party members for exhibiting total solidarity for his second term bid.

“Our dear electorate have faith in what we are doing in our effort to strengthen democracy and sustain the developmental projects, programmes and policies” he said.

In all the 484 Wards from the 44 local governments of the state, the conduct was peaceful, transparent and highly participatory the statement said.

While accepting the result through his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Ganduje encouraged party members and other well meaning Nigerians to come out en mass and vote for President Buhari come 2019 election.

“We specifically chose to conduct direct primary election just to make the process more participatory, fairer, all-inclusive and to deliberately deepen our democratic practice, where all will have sense of ownership for the betterment of our society” he explained.

According to the statement, massive awareness creation campaigns by state government and the party prior to the primary elections was part of the main reasons why the elections recorded large number of card carrying members of APC in the state.

“Look at projects like Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu and Sheik Khalifa Isyaka Rabi’u Specialist Hospital, Zoo Road.Those were gigantic projects left behind. But we thought they must be completed. We have achieved that feat,” Ganduje insisted.

According to him, there were so many roads and flyovers projects that were completed by his administration, challenging that, “Not only that, we have achieved in coming up with other gigantic projects that touch the life of ordinary citizens. Many programmes that have human face and policies that are people-oriented are there for all to see and evaluate.”

Immediately after the official declaration of the primary election result, groups of people were been trooping to government house to pay homage and renew their solidarity to Ganduje administration, the statement said.

Investigation reveals that, amongst those paying homage to the governor, were people of the opposition parties, who had already started sensing discrimination within the fold of their parties.