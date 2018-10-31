FLOOD: Okowa returns to holding Camp

…Says Plans Are On To Resettle Displaced Persons

AS the flood which ravaged coastal communities in Delta State continues to recede, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said plans are on to resettle people who took shelter at different Holding Camps set up for displaced persons in the state.

Governor Okowa who paid an unscheduled visit to the Holding Camps In Patani, Patani local government area of Delta State on Wednesday expressed satisfaction that the Camp served its purpose of providing shelter for people who were sacked by flood.

According to the governor, “I am happy that those who are in the Camps are happy and living as members of one family.”

“For obvious reasons, we will not disclose our plans to resettle our people in their different communities, but, I can tell you that is the next stage we are preparing seriously for, because, the flood is receding,” the governor said.

He continued, “there is no complain in the Camp, the people are well catered for and those who are in the impacted communities but, did not move to the Camps are still receiving food items.”

“You heard the students confirm that they were always fed before resuming for class at 8 am; that is very good because, the children are well engaged in educational activities while in the camp, so, they will not loose much academically,” Governor Okowa accompanied by political aides stated.

Chairman of Patani local government area, Mr Perez Omoun conducted Governor Okowa round the camp which was well fitted with medical facilities and personnel.