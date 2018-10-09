Ex-Mend leader dumps APC for PDP with 10,000 loyalists

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—A former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger the Delta, Freedom Adowei, has decamped from the All Prgressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with about 10,000 of his loyalists in creeks in the state.

Adowei said his decision to dump the APC was based on the tremendous impact of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in several riverine communities of the state, adding that the member representing Burutu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Julius Pondi, was also giving the area effective representation.

He said: “Under Okowa, riverine communities across the state have been receiving government attention more than ever, with some transforming into visible living communities.

“If you go round you will see how the governor is being commended for the construction of roads in riverine communities such as the Okerenkoko Road in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West, Sokebolou/Obotobo Road in Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Township concrete road pavement and others, all within Burutu Local Government Area of the state, as well as other parts of the riverine Delta.

“I will be delivering 20,000 Ijaw votes to the PDP in the elections next year. I moved with my followers and I have their mandate to come and contribute my part to the success and victory of PDP in Delta State. ”