Enugu APC expels Nnamani

ENUGU—The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expelled a former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG, Mr Onyemuche Nnamani, from the party for taking it to court.

Nnamani had sued the party and its national vice chairman (South East), Chief Emma Eneukwu at an Abuja High Court premised on the last party convention where he lost to Eneukwu for the position of vice chairman.

In the suit number 04/2765/18, Nnamani claimed that the national vice chairman should have resigned his position before the election since he did not get a waiver.

Announcing the expulsion in Enugu yesterday, the chairman of the party in the state, Dr Ben Nwoye, said that Nnamani ran foul of its constitution by dragging it to court without exploring all the avenues to redress his grievances.

Nwoye said that although Nnamani sent a petition to the Convention Appeal Committee, he absconded when the matter was called up and rather sent a lawyer to represent him.

“He absconded and rather sent a lawyer. The matter was dismissed and he did not appeal. The matter died,” he said.

The chairman said that Eneukwu had a waiver from the party executive in his ward, local government and state even before the National Executive Committee, NEC, granted waiver to all executive members seeking re-election.

“Waiver was granted to all exco members across board from ward to national by our former chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun. It was approved by the NEC.

“This suit is intended to distract us and pave the way for his friends in the PDP to win the election we are prepared to win.

“Going by Article 21 of the APC constitution, it is an offence to drag our party to court without exhausting available avenues to seek redress.”