Davido reveals side hustle

By Adetutu Adesoji

Pop sensation, Davido has revealed that he is not only into the business of music as he recently disclosed his other side hustle which is Motorsports.

The ‘Assurance’ crooner took to his Instagram page to reveal his new business venture which involves sporting events with the use of motorised vehicles, whether for racing or non-racing competitions.

In the post, the singer posed with a sporting car and wrote, “We are not into music only we do Motorsports now so follow @chillingmotorsports for update 30BG lifestyle.”