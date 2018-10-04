Breaking News
Two APC aspirants reject results of gov primary in C-River

By Emma Una

By Emma Una

A former Minister of Culture,  Chief Edem Duke, and Mr. John Odey, who were governorship aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State have rejected the outcome of the party’s primary election in the state, describing the exercise as a charade.

The two aspirants, while addressing their supporters and journalists said they did not see materials meant for the primary  before the results were announced.

"We want to draw the attention of the national leadership of our party  and all relevant organs of the party to the charade that transpired in Cross River on Sunday and Monday in the name of a primary election."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


