BREAKING: Atiku is PDP candidate

By Emmanuel Aziken, Egufe Yafugborhi and Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the 2019 presidential election.



Atiku came top ahead of 11 other aspirants at the end of the party’s presidential nomination convention. He polled about 1,500 more than the combined votes of all the other aspirants.

He was followed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal who polled 693 votes and Senate President Bukola Saraki who polled 317 votes.



Complete Result

The voided votes are 68

Jonah Jang scored 19 votes

Datti Baba Ahmed 5 Votes5

David Mark is 35 votes

Tanumu Turaki 65 votes

Sule Lamido 96 votes

Attahiru Bafarawa 48

Ibrahim Dankwambo 111

Ahmed Makarfi 74

Rabiu Kwankwanso 158

Bukola Saraki 317

Aminu Tambuwal 693

Atiku Abubakar 1500+