BREAKING: Atiku is PDP candidate

By Emmanuel Aziken, Egufe Yafugborhi and Dirisu Yakubu
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the 2019 presidential election.
Atiku came top ahead of 11 other aspirants at the end of the party’s presidential nomination convention. He polled about 1,500 more than the combined votes of all the other aspirants.
He was followed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal who polled 693 votes and Senate President Bukola Saraki who polled 317 votes.
Complete Result
The voided votes are 68
Jonah Jang scored 19 votes
Datti Baba Ahmed 5 Votes5
David Mark is 35 votes
Tanumu Turaki 65 votes
Sule Lamido 96 votes
Attahiru Bafarawa 48
Ibrahim Dankwambo 111
Ahmed Makarfi 74
Rabiu Kwankwanso 158
Bukola Saraki 317
Aminu Tambuwal 693
Atiku Abubakar 1500+