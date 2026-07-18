Herdsmen seize mourning siblings, mother’s corpse in Benue

IGP Disu

By Peter Duru, MAKURDI

Three siblings travelling from Abuja to Benue State with the remains of their late mother have reportedly been abducted by suspected armed herdsmen along the Ogobia–Otukpo Road in Ohimini Local Government Area of the state.

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The victims were said to have been kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday between Omutele and Ankpechi communities while transporting their mother’s body from Abuja to their hometown, Iklenyi in Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, for burial.

A source familiar with the incident said the family had encountered difficulties during the journey after their vehicle developed a mechanical fault, delaying their trip until the early hours of the morning.

“Even at about 2am they were still on the road because their vehicle had broken down. After repairing it, they continued the journey because they were determined to take their mother’s body home for burial,” the source said.

According to the source, the three siblings maintained contact with their relatives throughout the trip until they reached the stretch of road between Omutele and Ankpechi communities, where they were allegedly ambushed by armed men.

“It was the three of them travelling with the corpse of their mother. When they got to that area, the armed men abducted all three siblings and even took the corpse of their mother into the bush. As we speak, they are still being held,” the source added.

Describing the incident as heartbreaking, the source appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the victims and recover the remains of the deceased.

“It is painful that a family already grieving the loss of their mother has been subjected to this ordeal. They kidnapped not only the children but also took the corpse of a dead woman. We appeal to the security agencies to act swiftly and ensure their safe rescue,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ohimini Local Government Area, Mr. Gabriel Adole, said he had received reports of the abduction and was on his way to the affected community to obtain firsthand information.

“I have been informed about the incident and I am heading to the area to ascertain exactly what happened,” Adole said.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.