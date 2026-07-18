Mary Habila: Police spokesperson urges public to avoid unverified claims, calls for thorough investigation

Habila

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, CSP Nkeiruka Nwode, has urged Nigerians to refrain from spreading unverified information regarding the death of Miss Mary Habila.

In a statement, Nwode described Habila’s death as a tragic loss and extended her condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and all those affected.

She called on the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, including an autopsy where appropriate.

According to her, members of the public should allow the investigative process to run its course and avoid drawing conclusions before the facts are established.

“Grief should never become an excuse for speculation or the spread of unverified information. No one should be judged outside the due process of the law,” she said.

Nwode stressed that public discussions on the matter should be guided by verified facts rather than speculation, adding that due process is essential to ensuring justice.

She also appealed to the public to exercise caution in their comments while investigations are ongoing, noting that responsible communication is important in matters under investigation.

The police spokesperson prayed for the peaceful repose of Mary Habila’s soul and asked God to comfort her family and loved ones, expressing hope that the investigation would establish the facts surrounding the incident.