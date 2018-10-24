Atiku’ll end Nigeria’s economic woes—PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Imo State, Mr. Basil Ekwem, yesterday said the choice of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general polls would address the problems facing the Nigerian economy.

Ekwem told Vanguard in Owerri that Atiku has better pedigree than all the other aspirants.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by the decision of PDP in choosing Alhaji Atiku. I saw it coming even before the Port Harcourt convention that produced him.

“I most sincerely appreciate PDP for the true internal democracy the party demonstrated across the country during the recent congresses.

“This is an indication that the leadership and party faithful have learnt their lessons and are now ready to take power back from APC in 2019 and lead Nigerians out of this economic quagmire.

“The best thing that can happen to Nigerians is the emergence of Atiku as PDP’s flag bearer.

“Atiku is a man that believes in the Nigerian project. Most importantly, this country needs restructuring. This is the agenda that Atiku has come with.”

He understands the feelings of Nigerians and will ensure that the country is put into the right shape.

If this country is restructured there will be lesser problems and the people will live in unity and peace.”