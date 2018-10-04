ASUU mulls strike over FG’s failure to implement 2009 agreement

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—LEADERSHIP of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Nsukka Zone has expressed dissatisfaction with the continued refusal of the Federal Government to implement the negotiation it reached with the union since 2009.

The union also expressed dismay over what it referred to as the neglect of the education sector through undermining of the patriotic effort of ASUU members nationwide.

Speaking during a press briefing in Enugu, the zonal coordinator, ASUU- Nsukka zone, Dr. Igbana Ajir recalled that the union had a comprehensive negotiation with the Federal Government on many issues that bordered on funding of universities, salaries and allowances of academic staff.

According to him, “the union called off its six weeks nationwide strike after it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Government wherein it agreed to implement the 2009 agreement.”

He however, regretted that the issues which were raised by the union have largely remained unaddressed after the strike, which is an indication that the government is not interested in addressing the rot and decay in the Nigerian university system.

“The union is at the last stage of consultation with its members and it will be left with no other option than to take further industrial action if no action is taken to implement the negotiation,” he said.