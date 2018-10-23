APC has no valid candidate in 2019 election – Udeogaranya

By Providence Obuh

A former Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya yesterday knocked his party for not having valid candidates democratically chosen for the 2019 general elections.

Udeogranya said: “While many Nigerians are hoping for election contest in 2019, only few reckons that Adams Oshiomhole’s inexperience in handling party affairs had indeed killed the party even before the election year.

“While the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, conducted and managed successfully all their primaries and filed candidates in all elective positions in the country, Adams Oshiomhole-led APC, could not conduct a single successful primary in the 774 LGA, 36 States and FCT in the Nigeria federation. What an empirical mountain of failure.

“I hereby demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should disqualify the concocted list of Adams Oshiomhole’s list that runs contrary to the electoral act, hence the candidates list that emerged on the APC list, led by Oshiomhole are null and void as clearly stipulated by the Electoral Act or I will challenge it in a court of law.”