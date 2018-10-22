Breaking News
2018 AITEO FA CUP:-“We are ready for FA Finals”- Okowa

On 10:02 pmIn News, Sports by Urowayino Warami

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday said that the state was poised to host the 2018 Aiteo FA Cup finals.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Governor Okowa said that the fine tuning of the facilities at the stadium was completed and ready for the FA finals.

“I think the facilities are set for the 2018 Aiteo FA cup finals. The pitch is ready and the floodlights are completed and fine tuned. Everything is ready. I have seen the dressing rooms, the medical zone, the media zone and the pitch. I can tell you, we are ready for the finals”, he said.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (middle); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left), and Chief Solomo Ogba (right), during the Governor’s inspection of Steven Keshi’s Stadium in Asaba. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAIPix 5 Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd left); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left); Chief Solomo Ogba (2nd right), and Chairman, the State Sports Commission, Mr Anthony Okowa, during the Governor’s inspection of Steven Keshi’s Stadium in Asaba

The governor who was conducted round by Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, Commissioner For Information, Mr Tonibok Okowa, Chairman, Delta state Sports council and members of Sports Council was informed of the arrangements to host the participating teams and dignitaries expected at the finals.


