You will surely overcome

By Funmi Komolafe

A season of harvest is a time of joy. For the farmer, it is time to celebrate the fruits of his labour. So, it is for most of us. In some churches now is the time for harvest services during which farm produce are brought to the church to celebrate the goodness of God on mankind. It is a time to celebrate Jesus as our breadwinner.

As Christians therefore, the question is how do you celebrate Jesus? Are you so weighed down by challenges that you don’t find it necessary to worship or praise God?

Brethren, that is a wrong attitude.

Let’s begin from the physical. Have you ever asked yourself the question; am I the first person to be confronted with xyz challenge? If the answer is No, the next step is to build up your confidence to over come. With that confidence, your faith can be built up with the word of God. Once you have faith, with prayers and service to God, you are on your way to your breakthrough.

Today, I will focus on homes. I mean couples that are already married.

Are you aware that there are homes that have children but are not joyful homes? Do you know there are homes where the marriage ring glitters but the marriage itself is rusty? There are several of such homes but I borrow the words of Pastor J.T. Kalejaye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) , “ You will enjoy and not endure your marriage” in Jesus name.

Brethren what am I writing about?. Many people have allowed external forces, forces of darkness to take over their home. They have by themselves opened up to these forces.

Briefly, I will share with you the story of a lady. Things have been going on well with her and her husband. They actually bought a land and had started building when the man suddenly began to share every secret of his with his relations.

He told his sister that he had some money and wanted to buy a car. He told the same story to his wife. The wife told him that a car should not be the priority now but the completion of the building under construction.

The following morning, the woman woke up to find his sister and one or two other relations in their house. Before, she could say Jack Robinson, they had gone out and retuned with a car. The wife was taken aback but remained silent.

The next stage was that these relations told the man to stop his wife from working with a warning that some star gazers had told them that should the woman continue to work, she would be richer than her husband and would dump him. This and other factors led to the marriage break-up and the woman became homeless. To shorten the story, according to the wife, everywhere her husband rode the car to, he now walks there.

The man, as I write today is ill and in abject poverty while the wife who kept faith with God worshipping and serving God found favour and she lives in a two bed room flat in another city while educating two of their children in the universities and two others in secondary schools.

The point I am making here is that we should be careful what we say and to whom we say it.

You want to ask yourself what would these relations benefit from the man’s downfall? Only they can answer.

The Holy Bible warned us about this in Micah 7 vs. 5&6 “ Trust ye not in a friend, put ye not confidence in a guide: keep the doors of thy mouth from her that lieth in thy bosom. For the son dishonoureth the father, the daughter riseth up against her mother, the daughter in law against her mother in law; a man’s enemies are the men of his own house”.

Matthew 10 vs. 6 is another confirmation of the issue being discussed . It states, “ And a man’s foes shall be they of his household”.

Now, this is a warning us to be careful especially with what we say and to whom we say it. One is not saying that all relations are bad but even with the best of relations, we need to be very careful.

However, one must say that this is not the situation in families rooted in Christ .

God has graciously given us a friend that we can trust . A friend that cannot betray is Jesus. Learn to trust Him, learn to make him your confidant.

In the book of Jeremiah 17 vs. 9. God warned us of these negative activities of human beings.

“ The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?

Brethren, do you ever know that there could be a mother who would not want her son to keep a home? But I have seen it .

A mother who because she wants to control the destiny of her son, made sure everything was done to send the wife out of her home. Every attempt by the son to establish any other relationship she foiled. Today, her beloved son has had children from three women with none as his wife. He continues to live a lonely life yet the mother remained married to her own husband.

His mother would not have had a hold on his life, if he hadn’t been sharing his matrimonial secrets with her. Every complaint he had against his wife, he told his mother rather than his wife.

One thing is certain, such a woman can never escape the judgment of God.

She succeeded in putting the marriage asunder and distorting the life of the children who are growing up without daily mother’s influence.

Hear the word of God in verse 10 of Jeremiah 17 “ I the LORD search the heart , I try the reins, even to give every man according to his ways, and according to the fruit of his doings”.

With Christ in us and us in Christ, brethren, we have the capacity to overcome all challenges.

Ist John 4 vs. 4 tells us “ Ye are of God, little children and have overcome them; because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world”.

Whatever parameter you use, our God is greater than the devil .

Therefore, I admonish you to cheer up. To be honest, it is difficult to cheer up when we are confronted with challenges that far outweigh our capacity to resolve but our confidence in God should give us reason to be cheerful.

To continue to look frustrated and blame others for our plight even when we have no evidence is to submit to that challenge and indeed the devil and his antics.

As a true Christian, this shouldn’t be our attitude.

Your assurance that you will overcome is found in Matthew 28 vs. 18 “ And Jesus came and spake unto them saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and earth”.

This simply means that with your submission to God, you will overcome.

JESUS is the light of the world, he came to overshadow all forms of darkness.

Cheer up and you will soon celebrate victory over all forces working against your progress in JESUS name.

In name of Jesus, you shall prevail over every goliath in your life. Continue to bask in the glory of the Lord,

Shalom!