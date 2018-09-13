We’ll unseat PDP in Delta – ADC

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Prince Joe Chukwu, has said the party will unseat Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking during the party’s congress in Asaba, where state, senatorial and local government officers were elected, Chukwu said there will be no more room for PDP one-party system in Delta, adding that ADC “is now on ground.”

He said the party was determined to make a mark in 2019 elections, adding that the “congress is not just to elect officials, but to also inform members of ADC that the party is fully ready for the 2019 general election.

“We now have three senators and four members of House of Representatives. The days of a political party holding all positions is over.

“We will remove these bench-warmers and make amends.

“ADC is based on collective responsibility and responsiveness to the masses. It is founded on transparency and we do not believe in imposition of candidates.”