Warri S-West constituency not conceded to anyone— Atete

Former National President of Ugborodo youths body and House of Assembly aspirant in 2019 general election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr. Julius Atete, has said it was not true that the Warri South-West constituency position had been ceded to the Ijaw of the constituency.

He said the only politically agreed position to be rotated between the Ijaw and Itsekiri was that of the chairmanship position of the council and nothing more.

He added that being of both ethnic nationalities, he was the most qualified and fit person to represent the constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly as Itsekiri are not prepared to concede the seat, as they have more wards in the council.

Atete, during an interactive session with newsmen in Warri, when he disclosed his ambition to run for the state House of Assembly seat, said he would create more unity, sustain the existing peace and attract infrastructural development to the oil-rich axis of the state, saying creating employment opportunities for the teaming youths of the area will rank high on his agenda.