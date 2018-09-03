U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets skipper fails MRI test in Niger

Golden Eaglets skipper and a right fullback failed the MRI age test in Niger Republic, while Group B foes Benin Republic have been disqualified from the Zonal U-17 AFCON Championship after 10 of their players failed.

It was further gathered that Burkina Faso had two of their players disqualified on age grounds, while hosts Niger had a player.

“Benin are already on their way back home after they were disqualified from the competition as 10 of their players failed the age test,” an official said.

“Nigeria’s captain and their right fullback failed the age test.”

The Eaglets now have only 15 outfield players and three goalkeepers eligible for the qualifiers.

Meanwhile the Golden Eaglets who are five –time world champions will kick off their campaign for a place in the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations against their Burkinabe counterparts in Niamey this evening.

Both teams clash from 4pm in what is the second match of the Seven-Nation CAF U17 AFCON Qualifiers (WAFU B). Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Benin Republic play in Group A, with host Niger Republic, Ghana and Togo in Group A. The Eaglets will then tackle Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday before rounding off the group phase against Benin Republic on Sunday.

A new format approved for the competition at the CAF Extra-Ordinary General Assembly which took place in Rabat 13 months ago means countries in each regional bloc gather in one country within the bloc to play a qualifying tournament, as against the old format of home-and-away qualifying series.

Only the winning team from each of the blocs (apart from the bloc of the defending champions that will produce two teams) will qualify for the final tournament, slated for Tanzania next year.