Those who brought us down must not be allowed back to power -Buhari

…Pays N100 for digitized APC membership Card

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA- President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, with a charge to his supporters never to allow the country to return to the ruinous years of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

This was as the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said the party now has 15.6 million members in its now digitized membership register.

The president who arrived the party secretariat at about 3:44pm was however made to pay N100 to obtain the newly digitized registration card of the party.

In his brief remarks, the president said; “I am here in person among friends and colleagues to put my name forward to my party, the APC, seeking nomination to contest the presidential election next year 2019.

“Fellow party members, I am taking this step with all humility, sense of responsibility and unquestionable desire to serve and protect the interests of all Nigerians.

“I am very grateful to those dozens of organizations who have teamed together and contributed funds to purchase these forms. I assure them and the rest of Nigerians that if nominated, and if elected, I shall continue to serve you to the best of my abilities.

“Let me today, appeal to party members not to be complacent but to prepare, strategize and win 2019 elections. We must not allow those who brought the country to its knees from 1999 to 2015 to come and take us back”, he charged.

On his part, Oshiomhole said the party has credible and verifiable persons to conduct direct primaries on the basis of its membership register.

He said; “Before I am misunderstood or misquoted, it goes to say that in spite of the fact that we have these credible membership register, it does not in any way nullify or change the decision of NEC with regards to the flexibility that was agreed to. The NWC will strive to give practical expression as transparently as possible so that this party will not only be the largest, but the smartest, the most democratic and most cohesive”.