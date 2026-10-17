Lagos halts unauthorised wetland reclamation over flood risks

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has warned residents and property developers against building on wetlands and drainage channels, saying their destruction is worsening flooding and coastal erosion in the state.

The governor also said the state government had suspended reclamation activities affecting wetlands, floodplains and lagoon fronts where the required Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and drainage approvals were not obtained.

Sanwo-Olu gave the warning on Saturday at the 20th Annual Walk for Nature, organised by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) in collaboration with the Lagos State Government at Makanjuola Hall, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, the governor said Lagos generates about 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, with plastics accounting for approximately 15 per cent of the volume.

He said much of the plastic waste finds its way into drains, canals and the lagoon, contributing to environmental degradation and increasing the risk of flooding.

According to him, Lagos’ coastal location, low-lying terrain and dense population make the protection of wetlands essential to public safety.

“Our wetlands, mangroves and lagoons are our first line of defence against floods and coastal erosion. Where they are filled or built over, water has nowhere to go,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the state had banned Styrofoam and other single-use plastics, adding that enforcement had been ongoing since July 1, 2025.

He warned that outlets found storing, selling or distributing the banned items would face sanctions.

The governor added that the government was working with innovators to develop sustainable alternatives while promoting environmental education in schools and communities.

On wetland protection, he said the government suspended reclamation activities affecting wetlands, floodplains and lagoon fronts in September 2025 where developers had failed to obtain the required environmental and drainage approvals.

“Development in Lagos must pass the test of drainage and environmental approval,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the government was also investing in drainage infrastructure, mangrove restoration, tree planting and the development of parks as part of efforts to address environmental challenges.

He urged residents to stop dumping refuse in drains, reduce their use of single-use plastics and avoid building on wetlands.

The governor also charged LASU students to embrace waste separation, plant trees and hold both their neighbours and the government accountable for environmental protection.

He said the 20 years of the Walk for Nature had helped raise environmental awareness, adding that the next two decades must focus on translating that awareness into tangible results.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NCF National Executive Council, Justice R. Adebiyi, said Lagos was at the forefront of Nigeria’s climate vulnerability, with rising sea levels, flooding, extreme heat and wetland loss threatening communities.

“Our wetlands, our forests, our waterways, our green spaces — they are not luxuries; they are infrastructure that we need to keep Lagos liveable,” she said.

Adebiyi cited the Lekki Conservation Centre as an example of an ecosystem preserved within a rapidly growing urban environment.

She urged universities to promote waste separation, campus clean-ups and energy conservation, while calling on the government to integrate climate action into land-use planning and flood management.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ayodeji Badejo, represented by the Senior Deputy Bursar, Jerry Jinadu, described the Walk for Nature as more than an exercise, saying it promoted physical fitness, social interaction and environmental responsibility.

The event featured a road walk from the LASU campus to Iyana School Bus Stop and the unveiling of a giant plastic waste bin at the university to encourage responsible waste disposal.

Corporate partners, including 7UP Bottling Company, Zenith Bank and Fidelity Bank, pledged support for environmental sustainability initiatives.