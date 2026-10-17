Tinubu scraps recruitment waiver for federal universities, strengthens autonomy

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has removed federal universities from the requirement to obtain recruitment waivers from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), in a major policy shift aimed at easing staffing bottlenecks and strengthening institutional autonomy.

The reform, which allows universities to respond more directly to their manpower needs, was disclosed by the President at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, FUHSA, Bauchi State, on Saturday, where 50 pioneer graduates received their degrees.

Tinubu, who is the visitor to all federal universities, was represented at the ceremony by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono.

He said the removal of the recruitment waiver requirement was captured in recent agreements signed between the Federal Government and university staff unions, describing the measure as part of broader efforts to strengthen the administration and operations of tertiary institutions.

“This measure empowers the Federal Ministry of Education and university Governing Councils to discharge their respective responsibilities in staff recruitment, enabling institutions to respond more effectively to their legitimate manpower needs,” the President said.

The development is expected to give university authorities greater room to address staffing gaps without the additional administrative hurdle of securing recruitment waivers from the OHCSF.

Tinubu also disclosed that the Federal Government was moving to improve personnel and payroll administration in tertiary institutions through the migration of their staff from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

According to him, the transition is designed to improve payroll efficiency, transparency and accountability, ensure timely and accurate salary payments, and accommodate the operational peculiarities of universities and other tertiary institutions.

The President said the measures reflected the government’s commitment to strengthening institutional autonomy and creating a more enabling environment for teaching, research, innovation and service delivery.

Beyond the recruitment reforms, Tinubu announced substantial funding commitments to FUHSA, disclosing that the university had received an initial N8 billion intervention through TETFund to support its establishment.

He said the investment followed lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed critical weaknesses in Nigeria’s healthcare system and underscored the need to strengthen the country’s capacity to train health professionals and conduct medical research.

The President said additional funding would be made available to the institution through TETFund’s regular and special interventions, alongside allocations in the 2026 national budget for roads, lecture halls, laboratories and utility vehicles.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government had provided N10 billion for the National Research Fund in the 2026 fiscal year, urging universities, particularly specialised institutions such as FUHSA, to prioritise research capable of addressing Nigeria’s pressing health challenges.

Tinubu said investments in health sciences education and research remained critical to producing the skilled workforce required to improve healthcare delivery and reduce the country’s vulnerabilities in the health sector.

On staff welfare, the President announced that the Federal Government had signed agreements with academic and non-academic staff unions on the payment of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA), effective January 1, 2026.

He said the agreements, covering universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, recognised the distinct but complementary contributions of teaching and non-teaching personnel to the effective running of tertiary institutions.

“These agreements recognise the distinct but complementary contributions of academic and non-teaching personnel to the effective functioning of our tertiary institutions.

“Both categories are indispensable to the delivery of quality education and national development,” he said.

The agreements form part of the government’s broader engagement with tertiary education unions on staff welfare and the conditions required to sustain effective teaching, research and institutional administration.

Tinubu further revealed that 1,798 students of FUHSA, representing 43 per cent of the university’s student population, had secured support from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for the 2025/2026 academic session.

He said the student loan scheme was intended to ensure that financial difficulties did not prevent qualified Nigerians from accessing higher education.

The president congratulated the 50 pioneer graduands, urging them to apply their knowledge and professional skills to improving healthcare delivery, particularly for vulnerable Nigerians.

“Your success will be measured not only by your personal achievements but also by the positive difference you make in the lives of others,” he said.

He charged the graduands to uphold professionalism, integrity, compassion and service as they begin their careers, stressing the importance of placing the welfare of patients and the wider society at the centre of their work.

Tinubu also commended the university’s management, staff and governing council for laying the foundation of the institution, urging them to build it into a centre of excellence in health sciences education, research and innovation.

He encouraged FUHSA to deepen its collaborations with international institutions, including the University of Miami, Boston University and Universiti Sains Malaysia, while ensuring that the partnerships translate into measurable improvements in teaching, research and healthcare delivery.

The President reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the university’s development, expressing confidence that its growth would strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to produce competent health professionals and researchers