SOS Village benefits from Itel Mobile

AS part of its Community Social Responsibility, CSR, Itel Mobile in partnership with its major dealer, Iknorbert Communication Limited has donated food and educational items to Save Our Soul, SOS, Children’s Village, Isolo, Lagos state.

The donations, which was part of efforts the Itel bimonthly “Love Always On” initiative, is aimed at bringing succour to less privileged Nigerian children in different communities.

Presenting the items, the National Marketing Manager, Itel Mobile, said: “This initiative is all about children because they are the hope and future of Nigeria. We plan to also train the children in technological skills.”

According to the representative of Iknorbert, Mr. Bright Adetula: “We always love to give to the community and that is what has brought us here today in conjunction with Itel mobile, we have come to visit the less privileged and show them our love and also share some goodies with them.”

Responding, Programme Director, Ayodeji Adelopo commended the Itel, saying that the children in the Centre needs more support and love.

Adelopo, who announced the Centre’s upcoming 70th anniversary globally, said it provides abandoned children in society with their needs, which is never enough.