Primaries: APC lists Conditions for Consensus Candidature

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has outlined conditions to be met by its state chapters before adopting consensus as an option in its forthcoming congresses and primary elections.



The party in a statement by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said though consensus remained a constitutional option, it can only be a last resort where only one person has purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms.

The statement reads; “The attention of the All Progressives Congress APC has been drawn to announcements of consensus candidates for elective positions in some states.

“It is therefore pertinent to make some clarifications to enlighten Party faithful on the procedure for nominating candidates.

“While consensus is provided for by the Party’s Constitution, the option is conditional. Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee NEC.

“Again, consensus will apply when no other aspirant signify interest (i.e. through purchase of nomination forms) for the position in question”, the party added.