‘Pray for Christians in China’

Chinese Pilgrims to Nigeria have urged Nigerians to pray for the Christian community in China to enable them spread the message of God’s gospel.

The Chinese Christians made the call during their pilgrimage to the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Idemili South Council of Anambra on Sunday.

The 18-man pilgrim said they were in Nigeria to draw strength and learn more about evangelism from Rev. Fr Emmanuel Obimma, the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry.

One of the visitors, Rev Fr Joseph Guo from Quiaoxi, Guangzhou Shanxi Province, China, said the visit was sequel to the evangelical activities of Obimma and members of his congregation in China.

Guo, who acknowledged the positive impact of Nigerian Christians in China to the spirituality of the people, said there was need for prayers for the mission in China so that millions of Chinese could know and be drawn to Jesus Christ.

“We appeal for prayers for millions of people in China who don’t know Jesus Christ,” he said.

Also, Mary Lu, Coordinator of the Chinese Charismatic Group, Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral, Guangzhou, China, said the visit was rich and availed them the opportunity of understanding the Catholic doctrine deeper.

Lu, who said she had been a Christian since 2006, noted that there was much the church in Nigeria could do for their brothers and sisters in her country while promising that they would also pray for Nigeria and peaceful polls in 2019.

Mr Emeka Ugoagwu, Coordinator of Divine Love Prayer Group, China, thanked God for His abundant mercies in using the group to bring evangelism to the people of China.

Ugoagwu said it was the first time such number of Chinese were leaving their shores to another country for a church trip instead of economic, political and other engagements.

“It sounds odd in China to talk about Jesus Christ but God has given these 18 Pilgrims the boldness to carry the Bible to preach Jesus Christ to their people and to the extent of leaving their shores to learn the rudiments from Nigeria,” he said.

In his sermon, Obimma, popularly called “Ebubemonso”, promised continued prayers and support for the missions in China, adding that it was not an easy task in a communist country such as China.

“Christians are encouraged to pray for the Chinese Christians because it is difficult in such a communist nation.

“As Christians, we must be ready to sacrifice and engage in evangelism at all times as it attracts instant blessings,” he said.

NAN