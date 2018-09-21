On Belinda Nzeribe’s Flipbook Foundation

By Juliet Ebirim

Being able to read and write is said to be an indicator of a child’s ability to succeed in the society. However, every year thousands of students leave school unable to read and write at the required level.

Therefore, the Flipbook Foundation for Literacy Advancement has been launched as part of efforts to empower people through literacy, in order to access opportunities for both individual and national growth.

Speaking during the launch in Ilupeju, Lagos during the week, the founder of the centre, Mrs. Belinda Nzeribe expressed delight about the launch, saying the foundation is vested in improving the national literacy rates in order to help youths succeed.

“Flipbook Foundation for Literacy Advancement is about youth literacy interventions – providing remedial literacy instruction, especially for students in the public school system. We want to encourage young people to develop their creative writing skills and become the next generation of writers. We also want to create a low student-teacher ratio; one-to-one tutoring, small group tutoring and peer group support. We strive to find fun and creative ways of individualizing literacy instruction.”

The Director, Agency for Mass Education in Lagos State, Mrs. Oluwakemi Kalesanwo and the Commissioner of Information, Anambra State, Mr. Don Adinuba among other dignitaries graced the launch.