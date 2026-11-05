FG blames gas shortages, maintenance for power outages in five states

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The Federal Government has attributed electricity supply disruptions in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Oyo States to inadequate gas supply, reduced hydroelectric generation and maintenance challenges.

The Federal Ministry of Power, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, assured Nigerians that efforts were underway to restore normal electricity supply in the affected areas.

The Ministry acknowledged the impact of the outages on households, businesses and public institutions, particularly in areas that had recently recorded improvements in electricity supply.

It stated: “We recognise what every hour without power means for individuals, families and businesses, and we do not take it lightly.”

Explaining the causes of the disruptions, the Ministry said preliminary assessments showed that they were not caused by any major or systemic failure of the national grid.

According to the statement, “They stem from maintenance and operational issues on parts of the power ecosystem, together with a decline in generation caused by constraints in gas supply to thermal power stations and reduced output from hydroelectric stations due to lower water inflows into reservoirs.”

It added that the challenges were being addressed by relevant operators.

The Ministry disclosed that the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, was working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) and Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to accelerate restoration.

It said Tegbe had engaged the operators to resolve the operational constraints, fast-track ongoing maintenance and provide regular updates to consumers.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving electricity supply, the Ministry stated: “Nigerians deserve better power, and this administration is working to deliver it.”

The Minister thanked consumers for their patience and understanding, promising further updates as restoration progresses.

The statement was signed by Adeola Adelabu, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Minister.