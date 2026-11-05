Two kidnapped visually impaired persons regain freedom in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Two visually impaired persons abducted by gunmen along Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State have regained their freedom.

The victims were kidnapped on Monday night while returning to Jos from Benue State, where they had attended a training programme.

Chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Shindol Aaron, confirmed their release in a telephone interview, saying they regained their freedom on Wednesday night.

He said, “We were lucky yesterday that they released them. I spoke with the brothers who went to pick them up, and they confirmed that the victims were already in a vehicle coming into town.”

Aaron said the victims were released between 9pm and 10pm after spending time in the custody of their abductors.

On reports that the abductors had been arrested, he said, “Information reached me that the culprits had been apprehended by security men, but I have not verified that information.”

“I was called and informed that they had been apprehended, although I am yet to independently confirm it.”

The JONAPWD chairman said he had not personally met with the victims since their release, adding that he was yet to establish direct contact with them.

The victims were among nine persons travelling in a vehicle to attend a training programme in Benue State when gunmen attacked them along Riyom on Monday night.

Seven other occupants of the vehicle reportedly escaped during the attack.

The abductors had demanded N50 million ransom for the release of the two visually impaired persons.