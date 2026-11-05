2027: Police assure corps members, ad hoc staff of protection

Nigeria Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has assured members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other ad hoc staff to be engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of adequate protection during the 2027 general elections.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, gave the assurance at a joint media briefing of the Forum of Security and Intelligence Agencies, organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He was responding to concerns over reported abductions of corps members in different parts of the country, particularly as they are expected to form a significant part of INEC’s ad hoc workforce during the elections.

Iniedu said the police had conducted an extensive threat assessment and were strengthening security arrangements to protect electoral personnel and materials and ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

He said the arrangements would be implemented in collaboration with other security agencies before, during and after the elections.

“In every election cycle, there are potential threats to soft targets. However, as other targets become increasingly fortified by security agencies, criminals may attempt to exploit perceived vulnerabilities elsewhere.

“The Nigeria Police Force has conducted an extensive threat assessment ahead of the forthcoming general elections, and we are adequately preparing for the challenges.

“During the Osun State election, for instance, we engaged corps members, their parents and other stakeholders and assured them of our commitment to providing adequate security for all ad hoc personnel. We came out unscathed. The forthcoming general election will not be an exception,” he said.

The police spokesman said the force was working with sister security agencies and engaging INEC to strengthen protection for corps members and other personnel involved in the electoral process.

He added that deployments were being increased, while the Inspector-General of Police had directed the immediate distribution of operational equipment and logistics.

Emphasising that the safety of corps members and other young Nigerians participating in the electoral process remained a priority, Iniedu said the police would do everything within their capacity to protect them.

He also warned political actors against hate speech, incitement and other forms of political violence capable of undermining the electoral process.

According to him, the police have documented 11 reported cases of hate speech and taken action in response to them.

“Hate speech and incitement are criminal offences. The Inspector-General of Police has directed all Commissioners of Police to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of individuals involved in such acts,” he said.

Iniedu added that the police had established complaint channels through which members of the public could report commissioners who failed to take appropriate action against offenders.

“We will be taking decisive action against offenders. We have also established complaint channels to ensure that where a Commissioner of Police fails to take appropriate action, such failures can be reported and addressed,” he said.