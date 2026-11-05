Uzodinma’s senatorial bid: Wike denies involvement in court ruling

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied involvement in the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the recognition of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Imo-West senatorial district in the 2027 general elections.

Wike made the denial during his ongoing media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, describing allegations linking him to the judgment as mischievous.

The minister, however, acknowledged his disagreement with Uzodinma over the Rainbow Coalition, a political structure supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“I didn’t go to court; I’m not from APC. People are saying that because a day before that judgment he had openly warned his people there’s no Rainbow Coalition; if I see you I’ll collect the vehicle. So when the judgment came, they said it was me. How could it have been me?” Wike said.

He challenged the Imo governor to explain his opposition to the coalition, asking, “What is Hope Uzodinma afraid of in the Rainbow Coalition?”

Wike maintained that the coalition’s primary objective was to secure victory for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, while other considerations, including zoning, would determine outcomes at the National Assembly level.

He also defended his political relationship with former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, despite their political differences, saying he would not harm his friends because of their associations with political opponents.

On the 2027 presidential race, Wike dismissed the chances of former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, who is the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress.

The minister criticised Amaechi’s record in office, citing alleged shortcomings in projects and expenditure during his tenure.

“It’ll be difficult no matter how you look at it,” Wike said of Amaechi’s candidacy, adding, “His candidacy is dead on arrival.”

Wike also defended his political arrangements involving candidates across the APC and PDP, saying he had conceded 13 seats to the APC and three to the PDP.

He said the decisions were reached through consultations over the past two years, adding that his supporters had been briefed on their roles.

“Leadership is about cascading impact down to your people,” he said.