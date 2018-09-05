Man rapes 19-yr-old girl while helping her with varsity admission

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A Lagos magistrate’s court sitting at Igbosere, has remanded a 35-year-old man Stanley Ekere, in prison custody for allegedly raping a 19-year-old teenager under disguise of helping her to gain admission into a higher institution.

Magistrate B. I. Bakare remanded Ekere, pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP.

The defendant, who resides at Agege area of Lagos, is facing a count charge of rape.

It was gathered that before the victim was raped, she had told the defendant that she was no longer interested in him helping her gain admission into a higher institution.

According to a source, the defendant had pleaded with the victim to still trust him with helping her to gain admission, but when she refused, he tore her clothes and raped her.

It was learned that while the defendant was raping the victim and she was crying for help, his sister came to the window and asked the defendant to try and stop the victim from screaming, as the noise was disturbing her.

It was further gathered that the victim’s scream attracted the defendant’s neighbours, before the defendant was arrested.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Friday Mameh, told the court that Ekere committed the alleged offence on August 8.

Mameh said the victim suffered bleeding from her vagina, as a result of the forceful penetration.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under Section 260 (i), of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, but his plea was not taken.

The magistrate ordered that he be remanded in prison custody, pending the outcome of DPP’s advice, as the magistrate court lacks the jurisdiction to grant bail in the circumstance.