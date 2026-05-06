Man, 27, bags life imprisonment for raping 13-year-old girl in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A 27-year-old man, Edidiong Nyojole, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Cross River State Family Court 2 sitting in Calabar for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Nyojole was convicted on Wednesday by Justice Blessing Egwu after the court found him guilty of raping the minor at Uwanse, Calabar South, after he and an accomplice allegedly forcefully dragged her into an uncompleted building.

The court based its judgment on medical evidence, witness testimonies and the defendant’s own admission during trial.

It also ordered Nyojole to pay N1million as compensation to the victim.

“This conviction shows a firm judicial stance against sexual violence and affirms that perpetrators of such crimes will be held fully accountable under the law,” the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI), which secured the conviction, said.

Commenting on the judgment, James Ibor, Esq., Principal Counsel of BRCI, said Cross River State had zero tolerance for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

“We acknowledge this outcome as a significant step. Efforts will continue to ensure that all perpetrators of abuse against children are identified and brought to justice.

“We commend the Nigeria Police in Cross River State, the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Etubom Ededem Charles Ani, and the staff of BRCI, who made this conviction possible. Cross River State, you can confirm has zero tolerance for SGBV,” Ibor said.