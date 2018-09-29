Man hacks wife to death, kills self, injures step daughter

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

A man identified as Bonga Augustus, allegedly struck his wife to death with an axe, inflicted severe injury on his stepdaughter and later killed himself.

The remains of the couple were lying at the police station at Akanran area of Ibadan in Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State as at the time of writing this report.

The man reportedly attacked his wife, Margaret at night during a brawl.

Saturday Vanguard was reliably informed that the couple had been living peacefully until the incident happened.

A source said, “They never quarrelled. It was around 3 am we heard a deafening scream from the wife and when neighbours got there to mediate, the husband was threatening anybody that moved closer with the same axe he used on his wife.

“We saw him using the axe to inflict injuries on his wife. As we moved towards them, the man used the same axe to scare us. At a point, the intestine of the woman bulged out of her stomach. Then her step-daughter who had been helpless ran close to the man but she was also injured. She has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

“It was when the woman finally died that we prevented him from running away and at that point, he used the same axe to rip off his own stomach damaging his intestine. We then called the Community Head to inform him. He informed the Police at Akanran. The man just died a few minutes ago inside Akanran Police Division Station as we were waiting for a bus to convey them to the hospital”.

Another neighbour of the couple said, “we went to a vigil with the daughter of the deceased woman. She is 16-years old, preparing for her WAEC next year. She just screamed aloud when she saw what happened between her mother and her step-father but she could not help the situation as she was also attacked by the man. The man used the axe to stab her on the face and back, and immediately the husband noticed that his wife had died, he also stabbed himself in the stomach. He later died at the Akanran Police Station”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the incident. The case is under investigation”.