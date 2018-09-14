I’ll continue making controversial music- Falz

Nigerian rapper, comic and actor, Folarin Falana, a.k.a Falz, son of maverick human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has promised to continue making controversial and conscious music.In an interview with Channels Television, Falz, whose controversial video and audio of his This is Nigeria was banned by the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation recently, said he is working on a controversial and non-conformist album which will take the Nigerian music industry by storm when it is eventually released.

According to the rapper who recently won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), there is the need to tell stories through conscious music and he is poised to set the pace by taking his controversial music to a whole new level.“Right now I’m making a lot of controversial music. It’s always going to be like that, people are always going to get angry when you make that sort of music but those stories need to be told. It’s something I will continue to do; I’m working on a fully conscious album which is dropping very soon” he said.

He added that regardless of mixed reactions which usually trail controversial songs, it is important for music artistes to tell the truth in their songs.“People need to hear our voices; our voices need to be projected in the positive direction as artistes”,he concluded.