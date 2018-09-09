Breaking News
Gaise Baba unveils Light Out Project for schools

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Lekan  Bilesanmi

The Light Out Project is an initiative of Gaise Baba, a multi talented music artiste and entertainer,  is a special intervention designed to counsel ,inspire,guide and mentor young students towards a brighter future, using music as a tool.

With the rising influence of peer and social media pressure, sex, drugs, and other vices amongst our young students and youth, it is important to help them channel their energy and curiosity into more productive activities.

In a bid to curb this decadence in our society and the world at large, the LightOut project emerged, with an aim to reach out to as many young students out there   as possible, renewing their mindset towards a better, safer and healthier life as they navigate through the season of adolescence.   One of the ways this objective will be achieved is through the Lights-out Citywide Concert, a unique platform which will use music as a tool to connect with young students all across the country, instilling   the right values character and lifestyle while promoting confidence,leadership,stewardship and abstinence.


