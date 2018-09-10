Consolidated Hallmark introduces new product

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has introduced a travel insurance policy into the market, named, ‘CHI Plc Travel Insurance.’

The company has also introduced additional premium payment channels in an attempt to ease the transaction process for its clients.

Disclosing this during a briefing at the company’s head office in Lagos, Executive Director Operations, Mrs. Mary Adeyanju said that with the different payment channels, the ease of transactions is now made possible for their clients through several payment channels.

Adeyanju said, “The travel plan was designed to address the needs of our numerous clients and members of the public who, during trips outside the country, encounter several unforeseen losses of property and huge expenses in health bills. It is our desire therefore that our clients travel with their mind at rest by obtaining the ‘CHI Plc Travel Insurance.’

Adeyanju said that the features of the travel plan include, “Expenses incurred due to trip cancellation which is payable under the cover provided while the plan also makes provision for compensation in respect of expenses incurred for delayed departure.

“The policy also covers medical expenses and hospitalization during the trip while abroad. In the event of loss of luggage, the travel plan covers cost of replacement up to the pre-agreed amount covered by the policy. The policy holder can upgrade cover to include injury that may be sustained whilst engaging in winter sporting activities during the trip.”

For geographical coverage, she said that the ‘CHI Plc Travel Insurance’ covers the Schengen and other European countries, Asian, African countries and America.

She added that the company is into international underwriting partnership for the cover with MAPFRE Asistencia of Spain and the policy which has been approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will provide the required cover for travellers who go abroad for tourism, business trips or educational pursuit.

For the duration of cover, she said that cover is available for short trip and up to a period of twelve months, and renewable thereafter while special plans are in place under the plan to cater to the needs of pilgrims during trips to the holy lands , and students special travel plan.

On pricing, Adeyanju said that competitive rates beginning from N3,800 are obtainable, based on duration of trip and destination of the prospective policy holder.