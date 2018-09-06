Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation empowers 16 vulnerable women

By Destiny Eseaga

Sixteen widows and vulnerable women on Friday, 24th August 2018, received material support to start their microbusinesses from Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation, CEF, a philanthropic organisation established in 2005 by Cakasa Nigeria Limited, to support the weak and vulnerable members of the society.

The women had earlier been trained by the Foundation in conjunction with OjulogeArts Leadership and Development Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, in different crafts ranging from soap-making to facial make-up, in addition to material grants of N80,000 each by the foundation. Speaking to the beneficiaries at the handing over ceremony which was held at the Foundation’s office in Ilupeju, the Chairman, Cakasa Nigeria Limited, Engr. Philip Yaro said that the exercise for the first time is making a sustainable livelihood intervention which involves more than just offering financial support.

He said: ‘’We have taken the safe step of ensuring that we are not just giving you financial assistance but we are making sure you get the right materials to begin your trade. We cannot just dump you. We are making sure that you succeed in life. For this reason, we want to make sure that you get properly set up and we will stay with you until you make it through your difficult times.”