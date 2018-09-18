C-River APC faction adopts direct primaries

CALABAR— ALL Progressives Congress APC , faction in Cross River State led by Mr John Etim, yesterday, joined the other faction in state to adopt the direct primary election for the selection of candidates to bear the party’s flag in the 2019 elections.

The state executive committee and stakeholders of the faction reached the decision after a prolonged meeting at its factional secretariat along Marian.

He said: “We are the authentic executive of the party and we support the conduct of direct primary under free and fair atmosphere to pick standard bearers that would contest the 2019 elections beginning from the House of Assembly to governorship in 2019.”

He said the party had to obey the directive of the National Working Committee, NWC, that primaries should either be direct or indirect and the party in the state prefers the direct primary, which is more inclusive because it will involve more party members.

The stakeholders also agreed to pursue with vigour the ongoing party registration and mandated the chapter chairmen to leave no stone upturned in the task.