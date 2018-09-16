Breaking: Ex-Gov Nnamani picks PDP senatorial nomination form

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-FORMER governor of Enugu State, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial nomination form for Enugu East Senatorial District.



Nnamani’ former Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dan Nwome who confirmed the development said that eventhough his boss was not around, his supporters paurchased the form for him.

The former two-term governor is seeking to reclaim the senate seat which he occupied between 2007 and 2011.

He vied for the seat in the 2015 elections on the platform of the People for Democratic Change, PDC, the political party established by his formidable Ebeano political group, following his defection from the PDP.

Nwome said Nnamani returned to the PDP In 2017, following reported overtures from the state PDP.