Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Dogara grounds Wadata

On 1:25 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA- Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara is currently at the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to submit his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to seek a return to the Green Chamber in the 2019 general elections.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara receiving PDP House of Reps Nomination & Expression of Interest Forms for 2019 elections from Hon. Mohammed Adamu Jambil on behalf of people of
Bogoro/Dass/Tarawa Balewa Federal Constituency. With him are: Hon. Sabo Garba (left), Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Hon. Jerry Manwe ( 2nd right) and Hon. Ahmed Yerima (right) at the Speaker’s residence in Abuja on 13th Sept. 2018.

Accompanied by thousands of supporters who came in cars and trucks of various shapes and sizes, Dogara made his way into the party’s premises at exactly 12: 38 PM and went straight to the Office of the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobondu (retd).

Music blaring from speakers mounted on a Pick-up van, is all the supporters needed to take to the dance floor. With the cacophony of sound almost rendering hearing difficult, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed had to make passionate appeal for the music to be turned off. But barely a minute after he left the scene, music and dancing resumed.

Details later…


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.