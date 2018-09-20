Breaking: Dogara grounds Wadata

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara is currently at the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to submit his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to seek a return to the Green Chamber in the 2019 general elections.



Accompanied by thousands of supporters who came in cars and trucks of various shapes and sizes, Dogara made his way into the party’s premises at exactly 12: 38 PM and went straight to the Office of the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobondu (retd).

Music blaring from speakers mounted on a Pick-up van, is all the supporters needed to take to the dance floor. With the cacophony of sound almost rendering hearing difficult, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed had to make passionate appeal for the music to be turned off. But barely a minute after he left the scene, music and dancing resumed.

Details later…