APC chieftain urges Imo electorate to shun zoning

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Imo, Mr Chuks Ololo, has advised the electorate in the state to shun zoning-based voting and other sentiments in the party’s primary election.

He gave the advice while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, after obtaining the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest in the primary in the state ahead of 2019 general elections.

Ololo urged the electorate to vote for right and capable persons that would liberate the people from their challenges.

He, however, said that he was offering himself for the state’s governorship position because of his desire to transform the state, if given the opportunity.

Ololo, an in-law to Gov. Rochas Okorocha, said he was not bothered by the endorsement of another in-law, Mr Uche Nwosu, by the governor.

“I believe we are in a democracy, that an aspirant is anointed by someone does not change the fact that the race is open to all.

“Nigeria has matured to full democracy, so it is left for the people to determine who would be their leader,” he said.

The aspirant added that he was also not bothered about the zoning arrangement in the state, adding that he had what it took to be elected as next governor of Imo.

The zoning arrangement in the state currently favours Owerri zone, where the aspirant hails from.

Ololo, however, said he was in the race because he had the capacity to put the state on the wheel of progress again, and not because he was from Owerri zone.

“I am not running my campaign based on the zone I come from. I am an Imolite and we have always believed in the best.

“I am not saying that I must be Imo governor because I am from Owerri zone; what I am saying is that if the people see that I am not competent, they must not vote for me because I am from Owerri zone.

“Do not make me governor because I am from Owerri zone; let the best candidate emerge to lead Imo,” he said.

He added that if elected, he would bring change in the state that would affect Nigerians generally as Imo was a very big component of Nigeria.

“We can no longer depend on money from Abuja to build the state; it is a shame that any time government does not bring money, the State is shut down.

“One thing I must do first if elected, is to go back to the foundation that was laid by those who created Imo. There is a vision behind the state and my government will actualise that.

“We use to be the academic hub of the zone, but today, Imo has lost that status; we must go back to look at how things went wrong and what would be the remedy,” Ololo said.

He added that his priority would be to revamp education in the state, adding that he would also give priority to agriculture, which had been the bedrock of the state.

“We must work to export technology to the outside world; we must begin to define what we would do with our natural resources in Imo State and produce to stabilise our economy,” he said.