‘Tinubu congratulated Adeleke before result was declared’ — Accord Party chieftain

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the governorship election, according to Accord Party chieftain, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Olajengbesi disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, collation centre in Osogbo, shortly after Adeleke was declared winner of the election.

He commended Tinubu for what he described as the President’s decision not to interfere in the electoral process, saying the development demonstrated his commitment to the pledge that the election would be free, fair and credible.

Olajengbesi, however, said although the election was credible, it could not be regarded as entirely free and fair, citing alleged cases of oppression and arrests of opposition supporters.

His words: “Let me be honest with you, we are also appreciative of Mr. President because at the commencement of this election, Mr. President himself announced to the world and gave a directive to INEC and all security agencies that this election must be free, fair, and credible.

“We want to believe that this election is very credible, but we do not agree that this election is free and fair because it was oppressive. Our people are still in detention. As I speak to you today, even during the election, over 11 persons were arrested in the process.”

He nevertheless praised the President for ensuring that the electoral process was allowed to proceed and the outcome respected.

“We are glad that the president was able to stand by his word and insist that the right thing must be done,” Olajengbesi said.

He further revealed that Tinubu had contacted Adeleke to congratulate him even before the final result was formally announced.

“Let me tell you this quickly: even before the result was declared yesterday night, Mr. President called Mr. Governor and congratulated him, and that is good leadership,” he said.

Vanguard earlier reported that Adeleke secured 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who polled 444,815 votes.