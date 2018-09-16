Anichebe asks Nigerians to make educational pursuit a priority

•As Seat of Wisdom celebrates 20 years of excellence

By Morenikeji Samson

The the proprietress of Seat of Wisdom Model Schools and College, Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Mrs Lolo Anichebe, has advised Nigerians to make educational pursuit a priority, saying it is the bedrock for national development.

She gave this advice during the school’s celebration of her 20 years of excellence last weekend.

The two- day celebration started with a rally of sensitization of the main event along the ever busy Ekpan/Jakpan where pupils, students, staff and parents/ guardians danced and sang praises to God on Friday September 7th, 2018.In her address at the event, the proprietress of the school, Mrs Lolo Anichebe ,explained that the two-day events were put in place to thank God for the laudable achievements recorded by her school in the past 20 years, saying that the school has produced highly distinguished persons in the various fields of human endeavors.

She said that her aspiration is to establish a tertiary institution to complement her group of schools.

She advised Nigerians to make educational pursuit a priority, noting that “ because of the state of our economy, most people do not make education their priority. Many think they can make money without education, which is wrong. My advice to such people, is that they should have the moral training first before thinking of having other things.

The director of the school, Engineer Cyril Anichebe told news men during the rally that the event was meant to sensitized the public of the the grand finale of the celebration of excellence of the school the following day which he said marked the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the school.

True to his words, the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the school on Saturday , September 8th, 2018 was great and unique as it started with a thanksgiving mass officiated by renowned Catholic priests and it was well attended by Catholic faithful and other guests from far and near at the school premises, Ekpan.

The thanksgiving mass was immediately followed by a red carpet reception for guests, pupils and students of the school at Manuex Place,Jakpa Road, Effurun.

On his part, the Chairman of Parents Teachers Association, (PTA) of the school, Mr. Dominic Njokanma, a retired banker, who spoke to newsmen at the event, acknowledged that the school is known for excellence just as he charged the school authorities to improve on their achievements, urging fellow parents and guardians to encourage the school to do more.