2019: We’ll give Buhari decent exit – Olawepo-Hashim

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA— Presidential aspirant on the platform of Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to proceed on decent retirement to allow younger Nigerians rebuild the country.

Olawepo-Hashim, who made the remarks when he went to collect the expression of interest and nomination form at ANN national headquarters in Abuja, noted that though he respected the President, it was time he retires to enable his children continue from where he will stop.

He said: “I respect President Buhari; he is our Baba and we are his children. From where I come from, we don’t insult elders. Truth is that he has done a lot, and should now go and rest. We are prepared to give him a befitting exit.

“It is time to have a decent retirement. The country needs a president that will have the interest of all irrespective of tribe and religion.

“Nigeria urgently needs a president, a president for all Nigerians, not president for some Nigerians.

“All lives count, anyone that takes the life of any Nigerian, there must be serious consequences. That is the leadership I want to give. We want to build a country Nigerians will be proud of.”

He restated his pledge to rebuild the economy if he assumed office, noting: “I will restructure the economy from a dependent one to a self-reliance economy by investing in iron and steel, research and development, and in other critical sectors.”

This critical sectors, he said, would include chemical and machine tools to generate the production of capital goods, local capital and bring in prosperity through multipliers

National Chairman of ANN, Emmanuel Dania, described the party as history in the making, noting that “ANN heart and desire are about the people; the quality of people on our platform is expression that we are coming to deliver Nigeria.”