2019 AFCON qualifiers: Seychelles Pirates threaten Eagles players

Seychelles Pirates coach Gavin Jeanne said his wards are a threat to the Super Eagles ambition to collect all three points when they clash in Saturday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier in Victoria.

Jeanne observed that Seychelles might be a minnor in African football, but they have the potentials to cause an upset.

“We want to get the biggest shock in Africa (on Saturday),” declared the coach of the Pirates of Seychelles.

“We don’t have as much talent as Nigeria have, we’re amateurs, but we will try to get a result from this game.

“We have nothing to lose, we want to have fun against the best team in Africa.”

The coach, who was hired in March after working with his country’s U17 team, further said the Eagles have already shown his team some respect by calling up their top stars in Europe for this AFCON qualifier.

“By coming down with their World Cup stars, they have already shown us respect,” he said.

“We know it will be a difficult game for us, a battle between the biggest country in Africa and the smallest.”

Nigeria are ranked 47th best team in Africa, have played at six World Cups and won three AFCONS, while island-nation Seychelles who are rated 188th in the world.

Nigeria and Seychelles lost their opening qualifier to South Africa and Libya, respectively.