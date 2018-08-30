Breaking News
Saraki’s declaration divides Nigerians

On 7:44 pm

Reactions have trialed President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki’s declaration to run for the presidency of the country in the 2019 general elections.

Saraki made the declaration at a dialogue with youths and young aspirants in Abuja on Thursday, and promised an inclusive government for all Nigerians, if elected.

Reactions form some Nigerians are positive and negative.

Some said ‘Saraki and shenanigans. So it was always about the Presidency. PMB’s second term just made it impossible for your ambition and that is why all the “rikishi” “mago mago” and intense hatred. Please choose Dino as your campaign manager.’

Igbatigbi @Zekeri said ‘Saraki is a the award winning for 2018 joker of the year.’

Omezuo 1 @Okafor_Mang
Even Saraki is not worthy to be our President. We are NOT fools. Buhari deceived us in a similar way in 2015. We need someone different

Michael Bodunrin @Hez_mykel

Saraki wanted the Presidency seat far back in the early 2000’s, So declaring now is no news. My concerns are…
1. How PDP will scale through primaries without rancor
2. If PDP have Presidential zoning nd strength at heart.
3. Does the South-west has his backing.

Jaydon Adigun @MuzikalJaydon
I said probably o! 😂
I’m not sure anyone else is strong enough to defeat Buhari. Saraki is a much better option. But let’s hear/see what he has to offer first.

Saraki during his declaration said

“No matter who you voted for or what your convictions are, government must work for you.

“I have decided to answer the call of teeming youth who have asked me to run for president.

“Accordingly, I hereby announce my intention to run for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming general elections in 2019 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“I do so with the firm conviction that I have what it takes to secure inclusive growth for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“My plan for Nigeria has inclusion in all aspects of the country’s affairs as a central pillar.”

Saraki said that the young generation did not deserve to “live in the poverty capital of the world’’.

“It is no longer an issue of how we got here, but how do we get out of this situation? I promise you that I will lead the fight and employ every God-given resource available to us in turning things around.

“I am determined to grow Nigeria out of poverty. We will stimulate the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as one of the ways of energising the economy and to create wealth for our people, especially the youth.

“I want to see the youth play major roles at all levels, not only in government but also in the private sector and indeed in every area of Nigerian life.

“This will be a government driven by youthful energy, innovation and a pioneering entrepreneurial spirit.

“Nigerian youth will be given all the opportunities to realise their potential to the full within a national framework that guarantees inclusiveness.


