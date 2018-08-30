Mane: Why I rejected Man United move

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane claims he held discussions with Manchester United before signed for Liverpool in June 2016.

The Senegal forward signed for the Reds from Southampton for £34million and claimed United were the ‘wrong team’ to join after being approached by then boss Louis van Gaal a year before.

Mane told SuperSport: “Some teams wanted me – Manchester [United], the wrong team wanted me.

“Of course, I spoke with Van Gaal, and they even made an offer. But for me it was not the right club, it was not the right moment.

“To feel this – the right moment, the right coach, the right club.”

Mane, 26, has had a very successful career at Anfield so far – scoring 36 goals in 76 Liverpool appearances including three goals in the Reds’ opening three games this season.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp claimed Mane should be considered as one of football’s elite players.

Klopp said: “Now Sadio’s much more secure that this is his level. The players surprise themselves sometimes. ‘Wow, really? That’s how good I am?’ We all need to show our best and get used to it.

“It’s quality. We have to make sure we can show that every week.

“Who scores the goals is not too important but it was very important for us and very nice for him that he could do it in the last game.