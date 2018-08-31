Gay partner arrested for rupturing partner’s rectum in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Two men have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command after one of them ruptured the other’s rectum in an act of sodomy with a promise of N20,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement said the two men, Ademola Adekunle and Okon Bassey, were arrested following “a complaint by the first suspect, Bassey, who reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters on Wednesday, August 29, that the second suspect, Adekunle is threatening his life.

“Upon his report, the DPO, Superintendent Sangobiyi Johnson detailed detectives to effect the arrest of the said Ademola.”

N20,000 compensation

Continuing, Oyeyemi said: “However, the case took another dimension when on questioning, Ademola explained how he was introduced to Bassey by one of his bosses, who he simply called Mandela and how Bassey promised him N20,000 if he agreed to be his sex partner.

“He further stated that the said Bassey has had sex with him three times; consequent upon which he has been bleeding in the anus profusely and that Bassey has refused to pay him the promised N20,000.

“Upon the confession, the two of them were promptly arrested and detained.

“Ademola was taken to hospital and medical report confirmed that his anus has been violently tampered with.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.”