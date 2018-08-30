Heroic reception for ex-Kwara governor’s aide

Heroic reception heralded Mallam Abdullahi Danbaba, an aide of Governor Abdullahi Ahmed, who resigned his appointment to remain in All Progressives Congress (APC).



A mammoth crowd trooped out on Thursday in Kaiama, Kaiama local government area of Kwara to receive Danbaba who snubbed the governor’s

defection to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Residents and supporters joined Danbaba to rally round the community chanting anti-People Democratic Party’s (PDP) and anti-Saraki slogans.

Some of the residents lamented that the community had suffered protracted neglect in infrastructural development particularly road construction.

Alhaji Ahmed Usman, the chairman, Kaiama Development Association explained that the community had been die hard loyalists of Saraki dynasty without any development.

“We have suffered a lot. We were being pushed to wall in time of infrastructure. That is why the people of Kaiama are saying enough is enough.

“For more than 30 years now, late father of Bukola Saraki, Olusola Saraki would come here and campaign that if we vote for him, he would do Kishi-Kaiama road.

“So Bukola spent eight years without doing the road, Bukola Saraki brought Abdulfatah and this is all most his eight years, the road is yet to be done”, he said.

Usman added that there could not be any development without road particularly that Kaiama was the food basket of the North-West, South-West and North-Central in term of yam, yam flour, maize, guinea corn and soya beans among others.

He noted that people were frustrated to come around to buy yam because of the bad road, noting that all the three roads that linked the community with the neighbourhood were in deplorable condition.

A youth, Abubakar Kakagida, said that the people were so patient to have followed Saraki this far.

According to him, the community has been deceived more than enough in the name of constructing Kishi-Kaiama road.

“We the community are the one that called him to resign and come to back to the APC because we could not achieve our aspiration on Saraki’s platform.

Meanwhile, Danbaba expressed delight over the warm and heroic reception, saying his resignation had been justified by the turn out of the people. (NAN)